Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $417,000 Stock Position in Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lowered its stake in shares of Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO) by 12.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,221 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,737 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Arlo Technologies were worth $417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its holdings in shares of Arlo Technologies by 79.9% during the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 74,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 33,319 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arlo Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $183,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arlo Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $226,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arlo Technologies by 15.7% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 94,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 12,784 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its holdings in Arlo Technologies by 255.1% during the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 180,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $951,000 after purchasing an additional 129,860 shares during the period. 71.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ARLO opened at $7.89 on Friday. Arlo Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $1.20 and a one year high of $9.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $623.60 million, a PE ratio of -9.28 and a beta of 1.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.62.

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.22. Arlo Technologies had a negative return on equity of 39.33% and a negative net margin of 18.21%. The company had revenue of $110.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.55 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Arlo Technologies, Inc. will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BWS Financial raised their price objective on Arlo Technologies from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Arlo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th.

Arlo Technologies

Arlo Technologies, Inc provides smart connected devices to monitor the environments in real-time with a Wi-Fi or a cellular connection in the Americas, Europe, the Middle-East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It offers Arlo Security Camera, a battery-operated Wi-Fi security camera; Arlo Q and Arlo Q Plus, an indoor wired solution that allow users to monitor their surroundings; Arlo Pro, a battery-operated weather-resistant Wi-Fi camera; Arlo Go, a LTE-enabled wire-free camera that provides untethered mobile security; and Arlo Baby, a baby monitor with air quality and temperature sensors, motion and audio detection, and advanced night vision.

