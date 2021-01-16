Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $372,000 Stake in Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR) by 236.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,030 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,566 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Schneider National were worth $372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Schneider National during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $106,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Schneider National in the 3rd quarter valued at $176,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schneider National in the 3rd quarter valued at $203,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schneider National during the 2nd quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Schneider National during the 3rd quarter valued at $224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SNDR opened at $22.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Schneider National, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.36 and a 52 week high of $28.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.15 and its 200 day moving average is $23.90. The company has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.17, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.10.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.31. Schneider National had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Schneider National, Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 11th were given a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 10th. Schneider National’s payout ratio is currently 20.97%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SNDR shares. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Schneider National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 9th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Schneider National in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Schneider National from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of Schneider National from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Schneider National from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.92.

Schneider National Profile

Schneider National, Inc, a transportation and logistics services company, provides truckload, intermodal, and logistics solutions in North America. Its Truckload segment provides standard long-haul and regional shipping services through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed equipment, as well as customized solutions for time-sensitive loads.

