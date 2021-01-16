Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $300,000 Position in Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can cut its holdings in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) by 53.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,017 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,543 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Arena Pharmaceuticals were worth $300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ARNA. Adalta Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $261,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 88,006 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,582,000 after acquiring an additional 3,094 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Arena Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $1,286,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 31.6% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,309,986 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $97,974,000 after acquiring an additional 314,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 32,129 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,403,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. 89.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $80.50 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.40 and a beta of 0.83. Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.95 and a 12 month high of $90.19. The company has a current ratio of 23.17, a quick ratio of 23.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.69) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.87) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 million. The business’s revenue was down 98.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.46) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -7.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Arena Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Amit Munshi sold 14,877 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.12, for a total value of $1,117,560.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,549,500.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Arena Pharmaceuticals from $71.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Arena Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Arena Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Arena Pharmaceuticals from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Arena Pharmaceuticals from $83.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.36.

Arena Pharmaceuticals Profile

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel medicines with pharmacology and pharmacokinetics to patients worldwide. Its investigational clinical programs include Etrasimod (APD334) that is in Phase III clinical trial for ulcerative colitis, a Phase IIb/III clinical trial for Crohn's disease, and a Phase IIb clinical trial for atopic dermatitis; Olorinab (APD371), which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of abdominal pain associated with irritable bowel syndrome; and APD418 that is in Phase I clinical trial for acute heart failure.

