Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Buys 9,906 Shares of Apollo Investment Co. (NASDAQ:AINV)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Apollo Investment Co. (NASDAQ:AINV) by 39.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,892 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 9,906 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Apollo Investment were worth $289,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in Apollo Investment by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 250,927 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,075,000 after acquiring an additional 52,029 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apollo Investment by 39.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 558,698 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,620,000 after buying an additional 157,610 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Apollo Investment by 7.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 50,360 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 3,371 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Apollo Investment by 5.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 149,799 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after buying an additional 8,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Apollo Investment by 34.2% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 223,187 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,136,000 after purchasing an additional 56,900 shares in the last quarter. 34.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Howard Widra acquired 15,000 shares of Apollo Investment stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.69 per share, with a total value of $160,350.00. Also, Director Barbara Ruth Matas acquired 7,000 shares of Apollo Investment stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.42 per share, with a total value of $79,940.00. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AINV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Apollo Investment from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $10.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Apollo Investment from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apollo Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Apollo Investment presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.82.

NASDAQ AINV opened at $12.16 on Friday. Apollo Investment Co. has a 52-week low of $5.20 and a 52-week high of $17.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $793.55 million, a PE ratio of -7.33 and a beta of 2.00.

Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The asset manager reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $54.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.35 million. Apollo Investment had a negative net margin of 43.98% and a positive return on equity of 12.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Apollo Investment Co. will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 21st were paid a $0.36 dividend. This is an increase from Apollo Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 18th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.84%. Apollo Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.41%.

Apollo Investment Profile

Apollo Investment Corporation is business development company specializing in middle market companies. It provides direct equity capital, mezzanine and senior secured loans, unsecured debt, and subordinated debt and loans. It also seeks to invest in PIPES transactions. The fund may also invest in securities of public companies that are thinly traded and may acquire investments in the secondary market and structured products.

