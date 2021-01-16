Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Boosts Stock Holdings in Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI) by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 21,977 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,576 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Zynex were worth $383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zynex during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $479,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Zynex by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 28,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 3,675 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Zynex by 36.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 56,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $982,000 after purchasing an additional 15,161 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Zynex by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 409,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,147,000 after purchasing an additional 42,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zynex in the 3rd quarter worth about $211,000. 29.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZYXI stock opened at $16.52 on Friday. Zynex, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.93 and a 12 month high of $29.73. The firm has a market cap of $573.92 million, a PE ratio of 50.06 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.96 and a quick ratio of 4.17.

Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02). Zynex had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 50.67%. The business had revenue of $20.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.26 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Zynex, Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Zynex from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zynex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.50 target price on shares of Zynex in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.50.

Zynex, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets medical devices to treat chronic and acute pain; and activate and exercise muscles for rehabilitative purposes with electrical stimulation. It offers NexWave, a dual channel, multi-modality interferential current, transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation (TENS), and neuromuscular electrical stimulation device; NeuroMove, an electromyography triggered electrical stimulation device; InWave, an electrical stimulation product for the treatment of female urinary incontinence; and TENSWave, a dual channel TENS device.

