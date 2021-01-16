Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Acquires 1,955 Shares of Foundation Building Materials, Inc. (NYSE:FBM)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Foundation Building Materials, Inc. (NYSE:FBM) by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 26,061 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,955 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Foundation Building Materials were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Foundation Building Materials by 254.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 3,819 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Foundation Building Materials during the third quarter worth $163,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Foundation Building Materials by 25.7% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 18,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 3,803 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Foundation Building Materials by 29.2% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 21,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 4,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Foundation Building Materials by 25.9% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 23,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 4,812 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Foundation Building Materials alerts:

Shares of NYSE FBM opened at $19.21 on Friday. Foundation Building Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.99 and a fifty-two week high of $19.97. The stock has a market cap of $830.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.47, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.62.

Foundation Building Materials (NYSE:FBM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. Foundation Building Materials had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The business had revenue of $521.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $532.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Foundation Building Materials, Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Foundation Building Materials from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Stephens downgraded shares of Foundation Building Materials from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Raymond James downgraded Foundation Building Materials from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Truist downgraded Foundation Building Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Foundation Building Materials from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.29.

Foundation Building Materials Company Profile

Foundation Building Materials, Inc distributes building products in the United States and Canada. It offers wallboard, suspended ceiling system, and metal framing products. The company also provides complementary and other products, tools, and accessories, such as wallboard accessories, stucco and finishing systems, safety accessories, fasteners, insulations, doors, and roofing products.

Featured Article: What does EPS mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Foundation Building Materials, Inc. (NYSE:FBM).

Receive News & Ratings for Foundation Building Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foundation Building Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.