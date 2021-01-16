Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC Makes New Investment in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,228 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. United Bank increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.7% during the second quarter. United Bank now owns 19,914 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after buying an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 52.6% during the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 10,879 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $640,000 after buying an additional 3,750 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the second quarter worth approximately $631,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.5% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,795,582 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $223,180,000 after buying an additional 129,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the second quarter worth approximately $5,443,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.41% of the company’s stock.

BMY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Gabelli lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $73.00 to $77.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, September 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $73.00 to $77.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Truist began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.75.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, SVP Adam Dubow sold 900 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.39, for a total value of $57,051.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $962,640.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 57,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total transaction of $3,530,328.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,142 shares in the company, valued at $2,828,504.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 71,915 shares of company stock worth $4,410,814 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BMY traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $66.54. 11,287,942 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,545,145. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.87. The company has a market capitalization of $150.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -606.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.67. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12 month low of $45.76 and a 12 month high of $68.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $10.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.33 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 27.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 75.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 4th will be given a $0.49 dividend. This is a boost from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 31st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently 41.79%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. The company's products include Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

