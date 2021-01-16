Grand City Properties S.A. (GYC.F) (FRA:GYC) Given a €25.50 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €25.50 ($30.00) target price on Grand City Properties S.A. (GYC.F) (FRA:GYC) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

GYC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €20.00 ($23.53) target price on shares of Grand City Properties S.A. (GYC.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Berenberg Bank set a €25.00 ($29.41) target price on shares of Grand City Properties S.A. (GYC.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Grand City Properties S.A. (GYC.F) in a research report on Tuesday. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €23.00 ($27.06) target price on shares of Grand City Properties S.A. (GYC.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €20.00 ($23.53) target price on shares of Grand City Properties S.A. (GYC.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €23.44 ($27.57).

FRA:GYC opened at €20.68 ($24.33) on Tuesday. Grand City Properties S.A. has a 12 month low of €16.61 ($19.54) and a 12 month high of €20.14 ($23.69). The company’s 50-day moving average price is €20.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €20.68.

Grand City Properties SA engages in the residential real estate business in Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company invests in, manages, and rents real estate properties in Berlin, North Rhine Westphalia, Dresden, Leipzig, Halle, Nuremberg, FÃ¼rth, Munich, Mannheim, Frankfurt, Bremen, London, Mainz, and Hamburg.

