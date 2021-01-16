Grand City Properties (OTCMKTS:GRDDY) Trading 4.5% Higher

Shares of Grand City Properties S.A. (OTCMKTS:GRDDY) traded up 4.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $25.61 and last traded at $25.61. 100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $24.50.

Separately, Bank of America raised Grand City Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.71.

Grand City Properties SA engages in the residential real estate business in Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company invests in, manages, and rents real estate properties in Berlin, North Rhine Westphalia, Dresden, Leipzig, Halle, Nuremberg, FÃ¼rth, Munich, Mannheim, Frankfurt, Bremen, London, Mainz, and Hamburg.

