Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC) Declares Dividend Increase – $1.51 Per Share

Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 4th will be given a dividend of 1.51 per share on Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 3rd. This is a boost from Graham’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45.

Graham has raised its dividend payment by 14.2% over the last three years.

GHC opened at $556.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 1.10. Graham has a 1-year low of $267.89 and a 1-year high of $625.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $498.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $430.54.

Graham (NYSE:GHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $8.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.05 by $3.72. The firm had revenue of $716.98 million during the quarter. Graham had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 4.71%.

In other news, CAO Marcel A. Snyman sold 72 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $527.90, for a total value of $38,008.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,439.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew Stephen Rosen sold 8,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $498.51, for a total transaction of $4,095,259.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,724,589.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,620 shares of company stock valued at $13,885,384 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 15.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Graham from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th.

Graham Company Profile

Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company worldwide. It provides test preparation services and materials; data science education, and training and healthcare simulation services; professional training and exam preparation for professional certifications and licensures; and non-academic operations support services to Purdue University Global.

