GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) Releases FY20 Earnings Guidance

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.58-1.62 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.57. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.21-1.23 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.18 billion.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded GrafTech International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th.

Shares of NYSE:EAF opened at $10.51 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.80. The stock has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 1.02. GrafTech International has a fifty-two week low of $5.56 and a fifty-two week high of $13.12.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $287.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.33 million. GrafTech International had a net margin of 37.22% and a negative return on equity of 80.09%. The firm’s revenue was down 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that GrafTech International will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 27th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. GrafTech International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.55%.

In other GrafTech International news, Director Private Funds Holdi Brookfield sold 8,407,869 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.06, for a total value of $59,359,555.14. Also, Director Gp Ltd Bcp sold 106,973 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.05, for a total transaction of $754,159.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,552,820 shares of company stock worth $85,706,109 over the last quarter. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GrafTech International Company Profile

GrafTech International Ltd. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon based products worldwide. It offers graphite electrodes, which requires for the production of electric arc furnace steel, ferrous, and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes.

