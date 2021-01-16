Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gossamer Bio Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing and commercializing therapeutics in the areas of immunology, inflammation and oncology. The company’s product pipeline includes GB001, GB002, GB004, GB1275, Autoimmune program and Oncology program which are in clinical stage. Gossamer Bio Inc. is based in San Diego, California. “

Several other research analysts also recently commented on GOSS. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Gossamer Bio from $36.00 to $29.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Gossamer Bio from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 16th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Gossamer Bio from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $24.00 price objective (up previously from $15.00) on shares of Gossamer Bio in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on Gossamer Bio from $33.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $21.00.

Shares of GOSS stock opened at $10.29 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 17.36, a current ratio of 17.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.45. Gossamer Bio has a 12-month low of $7.52 and a 12-month high of $16.79. The firm has a market cap of $781.30 million, a P/E ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 1.34.

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.05. As a group, research analysts expect that Gossamer Bio will post -3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Gossamer Bio by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,882,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069,894 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Gossamer Bio by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,639,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,578,000 after purchasing an additional 344,508 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Gossamer Bio by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,154,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,743,000 after purchasing an additional 254,417 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gossamer Bio by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,019,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,056,000 after acquiring an additional 124,479 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gossamer Bio by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,770,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,966,000 after acquiring an additional 291,456 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.96% of the company’s stock.

Gossamer Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology in the United States. It is developing GB001, an oral antagonist of prostaglandin D2 receptor 2, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe eosinophilic asthma; in Phase II clinical trial to treat patients with chronic rhinosinusitis both with and without nasal polyps; and in translational Phase 2 clinical trial in patients with chronic spontaneous urticarial.

