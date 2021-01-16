Goodfood Market (OTCMKTS:GDDFF) PT Raised to $14.00

Goodfood Market (OTCMKTS:GDDFF) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from $11.00 to $14.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 42.06% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also commented on GDDFF. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Goodfood Market from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Raymond James lowered shares of Goodfood Market from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Goodfood Market from $12.50 to $14.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.25.

Shares of Goodfood Market stock opened at $9.85 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.19. Goodfood Market has a twelve month low of $1.64 and a twelve month high of $10.72.

Goodfood Market Corp., an online grocery company, delivers fresh meals and grocery products in Canada. The company offers ready-to-eat and breakfast meals, which include ready-to-blend smoothies and other breakfast items, prepared meals, cooked meats and sides, and salads and soups; and private-label grocery items in various categories, such as bakery, dessert, meat and seafood, drinks, pantry, produce, snacks, dairy, and kitchen essentials, as well as olive oil, juice, and chocolate cookies.

