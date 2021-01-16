Goodfood Market Corp. (FOOD.TO) (TSE:FOOD) PT Set at C$14.00 by Raymond James

Goodfood Market Corp. (FOOD.TO) (TSE:FOOD) has been assigned a C$14.00 price objective by Raymond James in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 9.20% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Goodfood Market Corp. (FOOD.TO) from C$12.50 to C$14.50 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Goodfood Market Corp. (FOOD.TO) from C$11.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price target on Goodfood Market Corp. (FOOD.TO) from C$11.00 to C$14.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Goodfood Market Corp. (FOOD.TO) presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$11.38.

TSE FOOD opened at C$12.82 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$863.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -493.08. Goodfood Market Corp. has a 52 week low of C$1.49 and a 52 week high of C$14.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$10.41 and a 200-day moving average price of C$8.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.25.

Goodfood Market Corp., an online grocery company, delivers fresh meals and grocery products in Canada. The company offers ready-to-eat and breakfast meals, which include ready-to-blend smoothies and other breakfast items, prepared meals, cooked meats and sides, and salads and soups; and private-label grocery items in various categories, such as bakery, dessert, meat and seafood, drinks, pantry, produce, snacks, dairy, and kitchen essentials, as well as olive oil, juice, and chocolate cookies.

