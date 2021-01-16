Good Works Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GWAC) Major Shareholder Sells $426,855.24 in Stock

Good Works Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GWAC) major shareholder Glazer Capital, Llc sold 41,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.17, for a total transaction of $426,855.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Glazer Capital, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 14th, Glazer Capital, Llc sold 20,000 shares of Good Works Acquisition stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.20, for a total transaction of $204,000.00.

On Friday, January 8th, Glazer Capital, Llc sold 1,972 shares of Good Works Acquisition stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.15, for a total transaction of $20,015.80.

On Monday, December 28th, Glazer Capital, Llc sold 20,000 shares of Good Works Acquisition stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total transaction of $201,000.00.

On Thursday, December 24th, Glazer Capital, Llc sold 5,933 shares of Good Works Acquisition stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $59,330.00.

Good Works Acquisition stock opened at $10.15 on Friday. Good Works Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.70 and a 1-year high of $10.53.

Good Works Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Houston, Texas.

