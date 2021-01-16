Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) Shares Up 8.1%

Good Times Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ:GTIM)’s share price was up 8.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $3.38 and last traded at $3.06. 324,246 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 268% from the average daily volume of 88,227 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.83.

The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.32 and a 200 day moving average of $1.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.50 million, a PE ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 2.22.

In related news, insider Susan M. Knutson sold 26,237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.28, for a total transaction of $59,820.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,737 shares in the company, valued at $58,680.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles E. Jobson acquired 42,514 shares of Good Times Restaurants stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.25 per share, with a total value of $95,656.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,807,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,067,104.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 55,502 shares of company stock valued at $127,244. Company insiders own 25.73% of the company’s stock.

Good Times Restaurants Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the restaurant business in the United States. The company operates and franchises Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard, an upscale quick-service drive-through dining restaurant; and owns, operates, franchises, and licenses Bad Daddy's Burger Bar, a full-service upscale casual dining restaurant.

