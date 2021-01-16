Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.44.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th.

In other news, Director Carlos E. Evans acquired 2,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.71 per share, with a total value of $49,880.86. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 14,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $270,284.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 13.2% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 15,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 3.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 77,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 1.6% during the third quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 178,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,691,000 after purchasing an additional 2,850 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 4.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 249,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,756,000 after purchasing an additional 10,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 6.9% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 174,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,625,000 after purchasing an additional 11,245 shares during the last quarter. 13.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:GSBD opened at $18.31 on Friday. Goldman Sachs BDC has a 12-month low of $8.00 and a 12-month high of $22.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 61.03 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.61.

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45. Goldman Sachs BDC had a net margin of 9.56% and a return on equity of 11.79%. The firm had revenue of $31.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.36 million. On average, research analysts expect that Goldman Sachs BDC will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.83%. Goldman Sachs BDC’s dividend payout ratio is 90.91%.

About Goldman Sachs BDC

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

