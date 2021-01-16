Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gold Resource Corporation is a mining company focused on production and pursuing development of select, high-grade gold and silver projects that feature low operation costs and produce high returns on capital. The Company has 100% interest in four potential high-grade gold and silver properties in Mexico’s southern state of Oaxaca. The Company has an interest in four properties, the El Aguila property, the Las Margaritas property, the El Rey property and the Solaga property. All of these properties are in the exploration stage and have no probable reserves. The company is based in Denver, Colorado. “

Get Gold Resource alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Gold Resource from $7.50 to $4.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.

NYSEAMERICAN:GORO traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.65. 1,670,673 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,822,665. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.20. Gold Resource has a 1 year low of $2.02 and a 1 year high of $6.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.44 million, a P/E ratio of -264.74 and a beta of 1.86.

Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. Gold Resource had a net margin of 0.19% and a return on equity of 0.15%. The firm had revenue of $42.29 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Gold Resource will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Gold Resource in the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Gold Resource by 7.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 111,929 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 7,888 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Gold Resource by 52.2% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 143,773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 49,300 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Gold Resource by 13.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 306,680 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 36,804 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gold Resource by 11.2% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 39,946 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 4,009 shares during the period. 44.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Gold Resource

Gold Resource Corporation explores for, develops, produces, and sells gold and silver in Mexico and the United States. It also explores for copper, lead, and zinc deposits. The company's flagship property is the Aguila project comprising 18 mining concessions covering an area of approximately 24,372 hectares located in the State of Oaxaca, Mexico.

Further Reading: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gold Resource (GORO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Gold Resource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gold Resource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.