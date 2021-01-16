Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) Stock Price Down 5%

Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG)’s share price fell 5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $11.65 and last traded at $12.05. 3,535,577 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 14% from the average session volume of 3,111,898 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.69.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on GLNG shares. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Golar LNG from $13.00 to $20.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America dropped their price target on Golar LNG from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Golar LNG has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.67.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.76 and a 200-day moving average of $8.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 29th. The shipping company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.07). Golar LNG had a negative net margin of 55.97% and a positive return on equity of 0.73%. On average, analysts forecast that Golar LNG Limited will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Golar LNG by 73.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 295,900 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $6,241,000 after purchasing an additional 125,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Golar LNG by 221.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,639 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 5,955 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Golar LNG by 20.4% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,400 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Golar LNG during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Golar LNG during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $88,000. 64.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Golar LNG Limited provides infrastructure for the liquefaction, transportation, regasification, and downstream distribution of LNG. It operates through three segments: Vessel Operations, Floating Liquefaction Natural Gas Vessel (FLNG), and Power. The company engages in the acquisition, ownership, operation, and chartering of LNG carriers, FLNG, and floating storage regasification units (FSRUs); and the development of gas to power projects, as well as LNG distribution operations.

