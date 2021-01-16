Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) Shares Down 9.3%

Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) shares dropped 9.3% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $10.95 and last traded at $10.98. Approximately 2,361,631 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 15% from the average daily volume of 2,774,153 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.10.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gogo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.40.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.25 and its 200 day moving average is $7.87. The company has a market cap of $936.05 million, a PE ratio of -3.29 and a beta of 1.48.

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The technology company reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $66.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.43 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.28) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Gogo Inc. will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 20,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.91, for a total transaction of $204,641.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert L. Crandall acquired 20,000 shares of Gogo stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.32 per share, with a total value of $206,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,198.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 834,432 shares of company stock valued at $8,460,826 in the last quarter. 40.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in Gogo by 130.2% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 27,624 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 15,626 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Gogo in the 3rd quarter valued at $142,000. Tenzing Global Management LLC raised its position in Gogo by 46.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC now owns 3,650,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,726,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150,000 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gogo in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,553,000. Finally, Weld Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gogo in the 3rd quarter valued at $192,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.32% of the company’s stock.

Gogo Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides inflight broadband connectivity and wireless entertainment services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Aviation North America (CA-NA), Commercial Aviation Rest of World (CA-ROW), and Business Aviation (BA).

