Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Lowers Stock Position in Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lowered its position in Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 163,697 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Athene were worth $7,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ATH. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Athene by 39.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 60,261 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,458,000 after purchasing an additional 17,160 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Athene by 9.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 166,866 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,809,000 after purchasing an additional 14,336 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Athene by 15.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,450 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Athene by 30.6% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,541 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 2,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Athene by 250.5% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 31,353 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $978,000 after buying an additional 22,409 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.46% of the company’s stock.

ATH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Athene from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Athene from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered shares of Athene from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Athene has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.50.

Shares of Athene stock opened at $44.37 on Friday. Athene Holding Ltd. has a 1 year low of $13.37 and a 1 year high of $50.43. The firm has a market cap of $8.50 billion, a PE ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.47.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The insurance provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Athene Holding Ltd. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Athene news, CEO James Richard Belardi acquired 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products for individuals and institutions in the United States and Bermuda. The company provides annuity retirement solutions to its policyholders; and reinsures multi-year guaranteed annuities, fixed indexed annuities, traditional one-year guarantee fixed deferred annuities, immediate annuities, and institutional products.

