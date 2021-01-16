Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Lowers Stake in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lowered its stake in shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,148 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Globus Medical were worth $4,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GMED. 6 Meridian bought a new position in shares of Globus Medical during the 4th quarter valued at $231,000. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. grew its holdings in Globus Medical by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 11,270 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $714,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Globus Medical by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 19,100 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Globus Medical in the 3rd quarter worth $344,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in Globus Medical in the 3rd quarter worth $1,011,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.35% of the company’s stock.

In other Globus Medical news, CEO David M. Demski sold 52,356 shares of Globus Medical stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total value of $3,361,255.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 151,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,757,116. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David D. Davidar sold 32,000 shares of Globus Medical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $1,920,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 634,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,086,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 86,356 shares of company stock valued at $5,413,555 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 25.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GMED. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Globus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Globus Medical in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Globus Medical in a report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $58.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Globus Medical presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.33.

Shares of NYSE GMED opened at $63.64 on Friday. Globus Medical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.41 and a 1 year high of $68.20. The stock has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $63.56 and a 200 day moving average of $55.38.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The medical device company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $216.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.71 million. Globus Medical had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 9.85%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

About Globus Medical

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the development and commercialization of implants that heal patients with musculoskeletal disorders. Its spine product portfolio includes a range of implant and surgical approach options that can be used to treat degenerative, deformity, tumor, and trauma conditions affecting the spine from the occiput to the sacrum.

