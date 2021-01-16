Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Grows Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL raised its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 40,108 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,871 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Walmart were worth $5,782,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Walmart during the second quarter worth about $280,000. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in Walmart during the second quarter worth about $6,297,000. RBA Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Walmart by 1.2% during the second quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,003 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,875,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in Walmart by 59.4% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 24,163 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,380,000 after acquiring an additional 9,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thomasville National Bank boosted its position in Walmart by 5.9% during the third quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 22,095 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,091,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. 29.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Walmart alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on WMT shares. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $172.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $150.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walmart has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.82.

Shares of WMT opened at $144.64 on Friday. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.00 and a fifty-two week high of $153.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $146.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $139.90. The company has a market cap of $409.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.07, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.16. Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. The firm had revenue of $134.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,588,645 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.23, for a total value of $229,130,268.35. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,215,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $463,842,381.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Judith J. Mckenna sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.49, for a total transaction of $1,504,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 9,390,000 shares of company stock worth $1,376,288,395. Insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Recommended Story: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.