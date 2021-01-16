Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Buys 1,300 Shares of Robo Global Healthcare Technology and Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:HTEC)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL raised its stake in Robo Global Healthcare Technology and Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:HTEC) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 183,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL owned about 0.06% of Robo Global Healthcare Technology and Innovation ETF worth $8,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Robo Global Healthcare Technology and Innovation ETF by 96.2% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 6,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 3,130 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA HTEC opened at $46.85 on Friday. Robo Global Healthcare Technology and Innovation ETF has a 12 month low of $19.55 and a 12 month high of $47.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.24 and a 200-day moving average of $36.97.

