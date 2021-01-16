Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Buys 1,300 Shares of Robo Global Healthcare Technology and Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:HTEC)

Posted by on Jan 16th, 2021 // Comments off

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL raised its stake in Robo Global Healthcare Technology and Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:HTEC) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 183,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL owned about 0.06% of Robo Global Healthcare Technology and Innovation ETF worth $8,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Robo Global Healthcare Technology and Innovation ETF by 96.2% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 6,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 3,130 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA HTEC opened at $46.85 on Friday. Robo Global Healthcare Technology and Innovation ETF has a 12 month low of $19.55 and a 12 month high of $47.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.24 and a 200-day moving average of $36.97.

Featured Article: What are the reasons investors use put options?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HTEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Robo Global Healthcare Technology and Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:HTEC).

Receive News & Ratings for Robo Global Healthcare Technology and Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robo Global Healthcare Technology and Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.