GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.86.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut GMS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Raymond James lowered GMS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Barclays lowered GMS from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Northcoast Research lowered GMS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Stephens lowered GMS from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 4th.

Get GMS alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GMS. FMR LLC increased its stake in GMS by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,568,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,715,000 after buying an additional 338,959 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in GMS by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 773,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,644,000 after buying an additional 204,315 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in GMS by 1,318.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 197,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,752,000 after buying an additional 183,258 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in GMS by 51.2% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 333,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,048,000 after buying an additional 113,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in GMS by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 597,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,282,000 after buying an additional 99,782 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GMS opened at $32.55 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.13 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.52. GMS has a 1-year low of $10.39 and a 1-year high of $34.57.

GMS (NYSE:GMS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $812.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $806.07 million. GMS had a return on equity of 18.50% and a net margin of 0.80%. The company’s revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that GMS will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

GMS Company Profile

GMS Inc distributes wallboards, suspended ceilings systems, and complementary building products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

Read More: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for GMS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GMS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.