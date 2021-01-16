GlycoMimetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC) Short Interest Up 36.0% in December

GlycoMimetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,530,000 shares, a growth of 36.0% from the December 15th total of 1,860,000 shares. Currently, 6.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 585,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.3 days.

In other news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il bought 932,612 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.75 per share, with a total value of $2,564,683.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il acquired 1,266,737 shares of GlycoMimetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.60 per share, with a total value of $3,293,516.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 26.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GlycoMimetics by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 99,429 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 3,473 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of GlycoMimetics by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 126,207 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 4,296 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in GlycoMimetics by 54.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,887 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 4,884 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in GlycoMimetics by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 88,153 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 6,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in GlycoMimetics by 368.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,557 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 6,730 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GLYC traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 810,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 639,583. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.66. The company has a market capitalization of $184.14 million, a P/E ratio of -3.41 and a beta of 2.46. GlycoMimetics has a 12 month low of $1.82 and a 12 month high of $5.19.

GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.00 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that GlycoMimetics will post -1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Roth Capital raised their price target on GlycoMimetics from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th.

GlycoMimetics Company Profile

GlycoMimetics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel glycomimetic drugs to address unmet medical needs resulting from diseases in the United States. The company's drug candidate include rivipansel, a pan-selectin antagonist, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of vaso-occlusive crisis in sickle cell disease.

