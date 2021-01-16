Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU) Shares Down 5.3%

Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU) traded down 5.3% on Friday . The company traded as low as $8.95 and last traded at $8.97. 3,355,868 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 1% from the average session volume of 3,331,697 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.47.

GLUU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Glu Mobile from $9.50 to $10.25 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Glu Mobile in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Glu Mobile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Glu Mobile has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.91.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 299.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.57.

Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. Glu Mobile had a net margin of 1.44% and a return on equity of 2.79%. The firm had revenue of $147.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.54 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Glu Mobile Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Glu Mobile news, Director Masi Niccolo De sold 163,367 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.97, for a total value of $1,465,401.99. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 661,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,931,062.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Greg Brandeau sold 42,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $420,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,000 shares in the company, valued at $370,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 368,934 shares of company stock worth $3,514,428. 7.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Glu Mobile by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,150,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,834,000 after acquiring an additional 20,602 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Glu Mobile by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,212,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,936,000 after purchasing an additional 283,305 shares in the last quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Glu Mobile by 62.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 218,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,674,000 after buying an additional 83,837 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in shares of Glu Mobile in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Glu Mobile by 10.7% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 137,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 13,310 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.23% of the company’s stock.

Glu Mobile Inc develops, publishes, and markets a portfolio of free-to-play mobile games for the users of smartphones and tablet devices. It publishes titles primarily in four genres, including lifestyle, casual, mid-core, and sports and outdoors. The company's portfolio of compelling games based on its own intellectual property, such as Cooking Dash, Covet Fashion, Deer Hunter, Design Home, Diner DASH Adventures, and QuizUp, as well as games based on or significantly incorporating third party licensed brands, including Kim Kardashian: Hollywood, MLB Tap Sports Baseball, and Restaurant Dash with Gordon Ramsay, as well as Disney Sorcerer's Arena.

