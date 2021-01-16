Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) Holdings Boosted by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,100 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Globus Medical were worth $1,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Globus Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at $344,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Globus Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,011,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 43,706 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Globus Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at $324,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 30,163 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.35% of the company’s stock.

GMED has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $58.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Globus Medical in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Globus Medical in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Globus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.33.

NYSE:GMED opened at $63.64 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $63.56 and its 200-day moving average is $55.38. Globus Medical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.41 and a 52-week high of $68.20. The company has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.17, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.02.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The medical device company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $216.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.71 million. Globus Medical had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 9.85%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Globus Medical news, Director David D. Davidar sold 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $1,920,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 634,775 shares in the company, valued at $38,086,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kelly Huller sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.15, for a total transaction of $132,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 86,356 shares of company stock valued at $5,413,555. 25.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the development and commercialization of implants that heal patients with musculoskeletal disorders. Its spine product portfolio includes a range of implant and surgical approach options that can be used to treat degenerative, deformity, tumor, and trauma conditions affecting the spine from the occiput to the sacrum.

