Global Water Resources (NASDAQ:GWRS) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $14.85

Shares of Global Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWRS) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.85 and traded as high as $16.81. Global Water Resources shares last traded at $16.51, with a volume of 18,518 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Global Water Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th.

The firm has a market cap of $372.91 million, a P/E ratio of 1,652.65, a PEG ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.09.

Global Water Resources (NASDAQ:GWRS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.05. The firm had revenue of $10.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.30 million. Global Water Resources had a return on equity of 4.10% and a net margin of 1.08%. Research analysts anticipate that Global Water Resources, Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a $0.0243 dividend. This is a positive change from Global Water Resources’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. Global Water Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 290.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GWRS. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Global Water Resources by 27.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 68,164 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 14,767 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Global Water Resources by 5.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 32,784 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Global Water Resources by 188.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,017 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Global Water Resources by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,072 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Global Water Resources by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 69,599 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $734,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. 33.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Global Water Resources Company Profile (NASDAQ:GWRS)

Global Water Resources, Inc, a water resource management company, owns, operates, and manages regulated water, wastewater, and recycled water utilities primarily in metropolitan Phoenix, Arizona. As of December 31, 2019, it served approximately 61,000 people in 23,000 homes. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

