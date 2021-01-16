Global Retirement Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 19.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,701 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,528 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in The Williams Companies were worth $315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WMB. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in The Williams Companies by 160.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 426,940 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $8,128,000 after acquiring an additional 263,176 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Williams Companies by 66.9% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 198,757 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,623,000 after acquiring an additional 79,638 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in The Williams Companies by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,807,951 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $34,387,000 after acquiring an additional 51,567 shares during the period. Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in The Williams Companies by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC now owns 402,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $7,909,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 27,376 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 1,293 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

WMB has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley cut The Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut The Williams Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Raymond James upped their target price on The Williams Companies from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on The Williams Companies in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on The Williams Companies in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

WMB opened at $22.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $27.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 204.56, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.41 and a 12 month high of $24.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.36.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27. The Williams Companies had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 1.86%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 11th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 10th. The Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 161.62%.

The Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Atlantic-Gulf, Northeast G&P, and West segments. The Atlantic-Gulf segment comprises Transco, an interstate natural gas pipeline; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets.

