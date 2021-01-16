Global Payments Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:GPN)

Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) saw unusually large options trading on Thursday. Investors acquired 7,735 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 2,379% compared to the average daily volume of 312 put options.

In other Global Payments news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.93, for a total value of $96,465.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,416,746.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John Thompson Turner sold 1,064 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.53, for a total value of $202,723.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $909,399.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Egerton Capital UK LLP boosted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 2,942,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $522,554,000 after purchasing an additional 417,686 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,733,932 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $485,492,000 after purchasing an additional 100,617 shares in the last quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,646,186 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $292,330,000 after purchasing an additional 240,000 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Global Payments by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,540,751 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $273,607,000 after buying an additional 31,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Global Payments by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,432,727 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $254,424,000 after buying an additional 15,478 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

GPN opened at $191.38 on Friday. Global Payments has a fifty-two week low of $105.54 and a fifty-two week high of $215.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $201.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $181.60. The company has a market capitalization of $57.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.16.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.05. Global Payments had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 6.46%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Global Payments will post 6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 17th were paid a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 16th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.31%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GPN. Barclays boosted their price target on Global Payments from $183.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Truist decreased their target price on Global Payments from $235.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Global Payments from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $206.00 price target on shares of Global Payments in a report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.23.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions.

