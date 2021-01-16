Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirty-four analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $203.76.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GPN. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $207.00 target price on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Global Payments from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Global Payments from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Global Payments from $200.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th.

Get Global Payments alerts:

NYSE GPN opened at $191.38 on Friday. Global Payments has a fifty-two week low of $105.54 and a fifty-two week high of $215.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $201.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $181.60. The stock has a market cap of $57.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.16.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.05. Global Payments had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 6.75%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.70 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 73.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Global Payments will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 16th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.31%.

In other news, Director John Thompson Turner sold 1,064 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.53, for a total value of $202,723.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,773 shares in the company, valued at $909,399.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.93, for a total value of $96,465.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,893 shares in the company, valued at $4,416,746.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Egerton Capital UK LLP lifted its position in shares of Global Payments by 16.5% in the third quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 2,942,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $522,554,000 after acquiring an additional 417,686 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Global Payments by 3.8% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,733,932 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $485,492,000 after acquiring an additional 100,617 shares in the last quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Global Payments by 17.1% in the third quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,646,186 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $292,330,000 after buying an additional 240,000 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Global Payments by 2.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,540,751 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $273,607,000 after buying an additional 31,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Global Payments by 1.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,432,727 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $254,424,000 after buying an additional 15,478 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions.

Featured Article: Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.