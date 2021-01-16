GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) in a research report released on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the pharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on GSK. Morgan Stanley raised shares of GlaxoSmithKline from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Liberum Capital raised shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $41.00.

Shares of NYSE:GSK traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $38.47. The stock had a trading volume of 3,100,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,043,854. GlaxoSmithKline has a 1 year low of $31.43 and a 1 year high of $48.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.24 and its 200-day moving average is $38.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.67.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.14. GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 18.50% and a return on equity of 29.60%. The company had revenue of $11.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.27 billion. Analysts forecast that GlaxoSmithKline will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th were paid a dividend of $0.4959 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.16%. This is a boost from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.35%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,964,614 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $814,357,000 after purchasing an additional 507,472 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,226,217 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $610,755,000 after purchasing an additional 348,044 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,390,232 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $357,910,000 after purchasing an additional 73,106 shares during the period. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,485,876 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $244,128,000 after purchasing an additional 689,685 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,377,618 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $127,133,000 after purchasing an additional 79,678 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.83% of the company’s stock.

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

