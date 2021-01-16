Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) to Issue $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, January 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 17th.

Gladstone Investment has a payout ratio of 158.5% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Gladstone Investment to earn $0.68 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 123.5%.

Shares of NASDAQ GAIN opened at $10.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $353.63 million, a PE ratio of -19.72 and a beta of 1.44. Gladstone Investment has a 52-week low of $6.43 and a 52-week high of $13.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.59.

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The investment management company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $11.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.17 million. Gladstone Investment had a negative net margin of 34.86% and a positive return on equity of 5.53%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Gladstone Investment will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Gladstone Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th.

Gladstone Investment Company Profile

Gladstone Investment Corporation is a private equity fund specializing in lower middle market, acquisitions, mature stage, buyouts; recapitalizations; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability company interests, and warrants or options.

