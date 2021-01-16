Gladstone Investment Co. (GAIN) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 16th

Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share by the investment management company on Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th.

Gladstone Investment has a dividend payout ratio of 158.5% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Gladstone Investment to earn $0.68 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 123.5%.

Get Gladstone Investment alerts:

NASDAQ GAIN opened at $10.65 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.59. Gladstone Investment has a 52-week low of $6.43 and a 52-week high of $13.99. The company has a market cap of $353.63 million, a PE ratio of -19.72 and a beta of 1.44.

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The investment management company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). Gladstone Investment had a negative net margin of 34.86% and a positive return on equity of 5.53%. The business had revenue of $11.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.17 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Gladstone Investment will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gladstone Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th.

About Gladstone Investment

Gladstone Investment Corporation is a private equity fund specializing in lower middle market, acquisitions, mature stage, buyouts; recapitalizations; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability company interests, and warrants or options.

Recommended Story: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection?

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.