Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. Sells 1,514 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. lessened its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,905 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,514 shares during the quarter. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $985,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Moulton Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Moulton Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,097 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 36,625 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 11,874 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Bremer Bank National Association lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 36,669 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bollard Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 25,682 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $882,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $50.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial upped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $39.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley raised Exxon Mobil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $49.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.56.

NYSE:XOM traded down $1.85 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $48.46. 1,172,950 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,005,988. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.95 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.65. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $30.11 and a 1 year high of $69.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $46.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.36 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

