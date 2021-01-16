Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT) Shares Up 10.1%

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:GILT) shot up 10.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $7.59 and last traded at $7.50. 1,526,015 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 83% from the average session volume of 834,402 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.81.

Separately, TheStreet raised Gilat Satellite Networks from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th.

The company has a market capitalization of $406.21 million, a PE ratio of -104.57 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.77.

Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. Gilat Satellite Networks had a negative return on equity of 2.80% and a negative net margin of 1.74%. The firm had revenue of $37.27 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 11th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 15.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 8th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new position in Gilat Satellite Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Gilat Satellite Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $109,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Gilat Satellite Networks by 84.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,910 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Gilat Satellite Networks by 2,311.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 24,255 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 23,249 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Gilat Satellite Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $136,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.08% of the company’s stock.

About Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT)

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides satellite-based broadband communication solutions and services in Latin America, the Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Fixed Networks, Mobility Solutions, and Terrestrial Infrastructure Projects.

