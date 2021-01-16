Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the four research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.50.

GTY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Getty Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Getty Realty from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 22nd.

Shares of GTY traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 137,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,371. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.12 and a 200 day moving average of $28.23. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.74. Getty Realty has a 1 year low of $16.36 and a 1 year high of $32.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $37.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.34 million. Getty Realty had a net margin of 33.71% and a return on equity of 8.16%. On average, analysts predict that Getty Realty will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 24th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.92%. This is a positive change from Getty Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 23rd. Getty Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 90.70%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Getty Realty during the fourth quarter worth $307,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Getty Realty by 2.8% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 35,633 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $927,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Getty Realty in the third quarter worth about $269,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Getty Realty in the third quarter worth about $431,000. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Getty Realty by 7.1% during the third quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 27,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $710,000 after acquiring an additional 1,816 shares in the last quarter. 65.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Getty Realty Company Profile

