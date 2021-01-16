Gerdau (NYSE:GGB) Shares Up 6%

Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB)’s stock price shot up 6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $5.34 and last traded at $5.33. 5,478,180 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 12% from the average session volume of 6,224,642 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.03.

Several research firms have recently commented on GGB. Bradesco Corretora raised shares of Gerdau from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Gerdau from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Gerdau from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gerdau from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.50.

The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.74 and its 200-day moving average is $3.91. The company has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 2.06.

Gerdau (NYSE:GGB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Gerdau had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 14.15%. Analysts predict that Gerdau S.A. will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Gerdau by 98.6% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 7,542 shares in the last quarter. WealthStone Inc. increased its stake in Gerdau by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 17,657 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 4,443 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gerdau by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 22,068 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 2,596 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Gerdau during the 2nd quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Gerdau during the 3rd quarter valued at about $111,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.44% of the company’s stock.

Gerdau SA provides steel products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Brazil Operations, North America Operations, South America Operations, and Special Steel Operations. The company offers semi-finished products, including billets, blooms, and slabs; common long rolled products, such as rebars, wire rods, merchant bars, light shapes, and profiles to construction and manufacturing industries; and drawn products comprises barbed and barbless fence wires, galvanized wires, fences, concrete reinforcing wire meshes, nails, and clamps.

