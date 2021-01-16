Gerdau (NYSE:GGB) Shares Up 6%

Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB)’s stock price shot up 6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $5.34 and last traded at $5.33. 5,478,180 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 12% from the average session volume of 6,224,642 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.03.
Several research firms have recently commented on GGB. Bradesco Corretora raised shares of Gerdau from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Gerdau from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Gerdau from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gerdau from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.50.
The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.74 and its 200-day moving average is $3.91. The company has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 2.06.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Gerdau by 98.6% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 7,542 shares in the last quarter. WealthStone Inc. increased its stake in Gerdau by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 17,657 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 4,443 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gerdau by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 22,068 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 2,596 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Gerdau during the 2nd quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Gerdau during the 3rd quarter valued at about $111,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.44% of the company’s stock.
About Gerdau (NYSE:GGB)
Gerdau SA provides steel products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Brazil Operations, North America Operations, South America Operations, and Special Steel Operations. The company offers semi-finished products, including billets, blooms, and slabs; common long rolled products, such as rebars, wire rods, merchant bars, light shapes, and profiles to construction and manufacturing industries; and drawn products comprises barbed and barbless fence wires, galvanized wires, fences, concrete reinforcing wire meshes, nails, and clamps.
