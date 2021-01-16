Geospace Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:GEOS) Short Interest Down 39.7% in December

Geospace Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:GEOS) saw a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 180,700 shares, a drop of 39.7% from the December 15th total of 299,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 142,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In related news, EVP Robbin B. Adams sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.28, for a total transaction of $28,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 45,161 shares in the company, valued at $373,933.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Geospace Technologies by 2.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 152,117 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $940,000 after acquiring an additional 3,476 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Geospace Technologies by 84.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 99,763 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 45,600 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Geospace Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $374,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Geospace Technologies by 45.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 49,051 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 15,350 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Geospace Technologies during the second quarter worth about $330,000. 59.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GEOS traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.99. 31,619 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,642. Geospace Technologies has a 52 week low of $4.61 and a 52 week high of $15.97. The company has a market cap of $122.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.29 and a beta of 2.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.00.

Geospace Technologies (NASDAQ:GEOS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 19th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Geospace Technologies had a negative return on equity of 11.48% and a negative net margin of 20.08%. The firm had revenue of $21.52 million during the quarter.

About Geospace Technologies

Geospace Technologies Corporation designs and manufactures instruments and equipment used in the oil and gas industry to acquire seismic data in order to locate, characterize, and monitor hydrocarbon producing reservoirs. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas Markets, Adjacent Markets, and Emerging Markets.

