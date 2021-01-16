GeoDB 1-Day Volume Reaches $159,643.00 (GEO)

GeoDB (CURRENCY:GEO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 16th. In the last seven days, GeoDB has traded down 11.9% against the dollar. One GeoDB token can currently be bought for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000589 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. GeoDB has a market capitalization of $4.72 million and approximately $159,643.00 worth of GeoDB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.12 or 0.00059482 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 26.9% against the dollar and now trades at $194.56 or 0.00523258 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00005783 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.63 or 0.00044738 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0779 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,591.93 or 0.04281409 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002695 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00013231 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002690 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded 44.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00016121 BTC.

GeoDB Profile

GeoDB (GEO) is a token. It was first traded on August 18th, 2013. GeoDB’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,569,732 tokens. GeoDB’s official Twitter account is @geo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . GeoDB’s official website is www.geodb.com . The official message board for GeoDB is medium.com/@GeoDataBlock

GeoDB Token Trading

