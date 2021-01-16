Genmab A/S (OTCMKTS:GNMSF) Reaches New 52-Week High at $438.50

Genmab A/S (OTCMKTS:GNMSF)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $438.50 and last traded at $438.42, with a volume of 4927 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $429.37.

Separately, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $398.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $370.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.05 billion, a PE ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 0.83.

Genmab A/S (OTCMKTS:GNMSF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $270.67 million for the quarter. Genmab A/S had a return on equity of 34.38% and a net margin of 51.02%.

About Genmab A/S (OTCMKTS:GNMSF)

Genmab A/S, a biotechnology company, develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); and Arzerra, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL).

