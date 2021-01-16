Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) Shares Sold by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can reduced its stake in Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,214 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,325 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Genesco were worth $349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Genesco in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Genesco by 170.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 2,327 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Genesco by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genesco during the 3rd quarter worth $235,000. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new stake in Genesco during the 3rd quarter worth about $269,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Genesco alerts:

Shares of Genesco stock opened at $38.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Genesco Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.51 and a 1 year high of $44.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.36. The company has a market cap of $573.74 million, a P/E ratio of -4.86 and a beta of 2.14.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 3rd. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.99. Genesco had a negative return on equity of 2.50% and a negative net margin of 6.06%. The company had revenue of $479.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $457.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Genesco Inc. will post -2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Genesco news, Director Thurgood Marshall, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.15, for a total value of $78,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $558,944.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on GCO shares. CL King lifted their price target on Genesco from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. Pivotal Research upped their target price on Genesco from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Genesco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.60.

Genesco Company Profile

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, and Little Burgundy retail chains, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children.

Featured Article: How to Use the New Google Finance Tool

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Genesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.