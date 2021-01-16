Genel Energy (OTCMKTS:GEGYF) Receives “Buy” Rating from Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity reiterated their buy rating on shares of Genel Energy (OTCMKTS:GEGYF) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports.

OTCMKTS GEGYF opened at $2.09 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.91 and a 200 day moving average of $1.70. Genel Energy has a twelve month low of $0.76 and a twelve month high of $2.48.

About Genel Energy

Genel Energy plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the oil and gas exploration and production activities. It operates through three segments: Oil Producing Assets, Miran and Bina Bawi Assets, and Exploration Assets. The company holds interests in the Taq Taq and Tawke oil producing fields, as well as Miran and Bina Bawi oil and gas assets in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq; and exploration assets in Somaliland and Morocco.

