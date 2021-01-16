Genel Energy (OTCMKTS:GEGYF) Receives “Buy” Rating from Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity reiterated their buy rating on shares of Genel Energy (OTCMKTS:GEGYF) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports.
OTCMKTS GEGYF opened at $2.09 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.91 and a 200 day moving average of $1.70. Genel Energy has a twelve month low of $0.76 and a twelve month high of $2.48.
About Genel Energy
