Genasys (NASDAQ:GNSS) Trading 7.1% Higher

Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ:GNSS) traded up 7.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $7.42 and last traded at $7.20. 413,366 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 68% from the average session volume of 246,596 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.72.
Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Genasys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 target price on shares of Genasys in a research note on Thursday, December 10th.
The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.65 and a 200-day moving average of $5.68. The company has a market cap of $239.33 million, a P/E ratio of 20.97 and a beta of 0.68.
In other Genasys news, Director Daniel H. Mccollum sold 20,000 shares of Genasys stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.46, for a total value of $129,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,950. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Awm Investment Company, Inc. sold 101,000 shares of Genasys stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.07, for a total value of $714,070.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 208,616 shares of company stock worth $1,447,622 in the last three months. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in Genasys in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Genasys in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Genasys by 108.3% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 9,100 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Genasys in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $168,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genasys in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $252,000. 55.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Genasys (NASDAQ:GNSS)
Genasys is a global provider of critical communications solutions to help keep people safe. During public safety threats and critical business events, the Company?s unified platform of LRAD(TM) systems, Critical Communications as a Service software and integrated solutions provides a multi-channel approach to deliver geo-targeted alerts, notifications, instructions and information before, during and after crisis situations.
