Genasys (NASDAQ:GNSS) Trading 7.1% Higher

Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ:GNSS) traded up 7.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $7.42 and last traded at $7.20. 413,366 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 68% from the average session volume of 246,596 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.72.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Genasys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 target price on shares of Genasys in a research note on Thursday, December 10th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.65 and a 200-day moving average of $5.68. The company has a market cap of $239.33 million, a P/E ratio of 20.97 and a beta of 0.68.

Genasys (NASDAQ:GNSS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.24. Genasys had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 27.61%. Equities research analysts expect that Genasys Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Genasys news, Director Daniel H. Mccollum sold 20,000 shares of Genasys stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.46, for a total value of $129,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,950. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Awm Investment Company, Inc. sold 101,000 shares of Genasys stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.07, for a total value of $714,070.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 208,616 shares of company stock worth $1,447,622 in the last three months. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in Genasys in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Genasys in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Genasys by 108.3% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 9,100 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Genasys in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $168,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genasys in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $252,000. 55.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Genasys (NASDAQ:GNSS)

Genasys is a global provider of critical communications solutions to help keep people safe. During public safety threats and critical business events, the Company?s unified platform of LRAD(TM) systems, Critical Communications as a Service software and integrated solutions provides a multi-channel approach to deliver geo-targeted alerts, notifications, instructions and information before, during and after crisis situations.

