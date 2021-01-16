Genaro Network One Day Trading Volume Reaches $1.44 Million (GNX)

Genaro Network (CURRENCY:GNX) traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 16th. During the last seven days, Genaro Network has traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar. One Genaro Network token can now be purchased for about $0.0106 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular exchanges. Genaro Network has a market capitalization of $2.87 million and $1.44 million worth of Genaro Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.99 or 0.00059132 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 19.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $191.66 or 0.00515289 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00005956 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.42 or 0.00044144 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0781 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,540.94 or 0.04142932 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002693 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00013051 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002689 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded up 39.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00016377 BTC.

About Genaro Network

Genaro Network (GNX) is a token. Its launch date was September 27th, 2017. Genaro Network’s total supply is 650,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 271,739,777 tokens. The official message board for Genaro Network is medium.com/genaro-network . The Reddit community for Genaro Network is /r/GenaroNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Genaro Network is genaro.network . Genaro Network’s official Twitter account is @GenaroNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Genaro Network is an Ethereum-based storage network, providing blockchain developers a one-stop solution to deploy smart contracts and store data simultaneously. One of the major components of the Hub is the Genaro Accelerator, a resident incubation and acceleration platform that supports the creation of the DAPPS that utilize the Genaro Network. It provides mentorship, technical expertise, marketing support, and community funding to allow the teams and projects to grow. GNX is an ERC20 token that powers Genaro Network. “

Genaro Network Token Trading

Genaro Network can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Genaro Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Genaro Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Genaro Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

