GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (G1A.F) (ETR:G1A) Given a €27.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €27.00 ($31.76) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (G1A.F) (ETR:G1A) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley set a €28.00 ($32.94) price target on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (G1A.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (G1A.F) in a research note on Monday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €23.00 ($27.06) price target on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (G1A.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Barclays set a €34.00 ($40.00) price target on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (G1A.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €29.00 ($34.12) price target on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (G1A.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (G1A.F) has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €28.81 ($33.90).

Shares of G1A opened at €30.01 ($35.31) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.80, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.38. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of €13.16 ($15.48) and a twelve month high of €33.70 ($39.65). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €29.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €29.91. The firm has a market cap of $5.42 billion and a P/E ratio of -33.17.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Business Area Equipment and Business Area Solutions. The Business Area Equipment segment offers separators, valves, pumps, homogenizers, and refrigeration compressors, as well as process technology solutions for food processing and packaging applications; and dairy equipment, feeding systems, and slurry engineering solutions.

