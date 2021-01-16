GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (GDI.TO) (TSE:GDI) Price Target Raised to C$52.00

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (GDI.TO) (TSE:GDI) had its price objective hoisted by National Bank Financial from C$46.00 to C$52.00 in a report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (GDI.TO)’s FY2021 earnings at $1.57 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.97 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on GDI. CIBC raised their price objective on GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (GDI.TO) from C$41.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (GDI.TO) from C$45.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th.

Get GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (GDI.TO) alerts:

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (GDI.TO) stock opened at C$44.72 on Wednesday. GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. has a 52 week low of C$24.19 and a 52 week high of C$47.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.14, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$44.03 and a 200 day moving average price of C$38.05.

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (GDI.TO) (TSE:GDI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.24 by C$0.33. The business had revenue of C$365.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$352.78 million. Equities analysts forecast that GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (GDI.TO) Company Profile

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc operates in the outsourced facility services industry. The company operates through Janitorial Canada, Janitorial USA, and Technical services segments. It offers janitorial services, such as floor cleaning and finishing, window washing, furniture polishing, and carpet cleaning and dusting, as well as other building services, including lawn maintenance, snow removal, and other.

Recommended Story: Catch-Up Contributions

Receive News & Ratings for GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (GDI.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (GDI.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.