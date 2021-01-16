Gazit Globe (OTCMKTS:GZTGF) Shares Down 1.4%

Gazit Globe Ltd (OTCMKTS:GZTGF)’s share price was down 1.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $6.29 and last traded at $6.29. Approximately 532 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 9% from the average daily volume of 489 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.38.

Separately, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Gazit Globe in a report on Wednesday, November 25th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.07. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.30 and a beta of 1.39.

Gazit Globe, Ltd, through its subsidiaries, owns, develops, and operates supermarket-anchored shopping centers and retail-based mixed-use properties in North America, Brazil, Israel, and Europe. It owns and operates 103 properties covering an area of approximately 2.5 million square meters. The company was incorporated in 1982 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

