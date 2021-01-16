Gatos Silver (NYSE:GATO) Stock Price Down 15.5%

Gatos Silver, Inc. (NYSE:GATO) traded down 15.5% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $12.32 and last traded at $12.53. 608,898 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 8% from the average session volume of 561,370 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.83.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Gatos Silver in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Gatos Silver in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.50 price objective on the stock.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.03.

Gatos Silver (NYSE:GATO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.10.

In other Gatos Silver news, Director Janice Stairs bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.00 per share, for a total transaction of $70,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

About Gatos Silver (NYSE:GATO)

Gatos Silver, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It primarily explores for silver ores. The company also explores for zinc, lead, and gold ores. Its flagship asset is the Cerro Los Gatos mine located at the Los Gatos District in Chihuahua state, Mexico. The company was formerly known as Sunshine Silver Mining & Refining Corporation and changed its name to Gatos Silver, Inc in October 2020.

